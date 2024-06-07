Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGEM. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jonestrading upped their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -0.06. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 91,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

