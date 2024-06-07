CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.18

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 17657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 45,560.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 246,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

