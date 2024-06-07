CVS Health Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

