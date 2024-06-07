Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) is RTW Investments LP’s 10th Largest Position

RTW Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,525,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,118 shares during the period. Cytokinetics makes up about 3.3% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned about 2.58% of Cytokinetics worth $210,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.79. 2,186,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,171. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $1,099,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,233.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $1,099,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,233.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $755,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,805 shares of company stock worth $5,928,768. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

