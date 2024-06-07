Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 309,543 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

