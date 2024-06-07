Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Up 7.3%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 107,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 146,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Defense Metals Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.
About Defense Metals
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
