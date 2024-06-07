Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Saputo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Get Saputo alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAP. CIBC lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Saputo Price Performance

TSE SAP opened at C$27.95 on Wednesday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$25.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.01. The firm has a market cap of C$11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.