Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 325

Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($4.04) to GBX 325 ($4.16) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.14) to GBX 318 ($4.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.84) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 314.33 ($4.03).
In related news, insider Dixit Joshi purchased 38,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £99,657.63 ($127,684.34). Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
