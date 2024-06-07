Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.44.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.