Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,293 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $134,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $146.35. 1,069,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average of $140.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

