Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Holdings Boosted by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,216 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,180,000 after buying an additional 974,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,855,000 after buying an additional 3,044,714 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,413,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after acquiring an additional 48,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,458,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after acquiring an additional 480,026 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 576,225 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.