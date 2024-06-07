Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 746,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 2,612,728 shares.The stock last traded at $38.91 and had previously closed at $42.97.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 11.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $560.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

