Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 2,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (OOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Travel and Vacation index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed travel and vacation companies. OOTO was launched on Jun 10, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

