Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.83% from the stock’s previous close.

DCBO has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.18 and a beta of 1.52. Docebo has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Research analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 73.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,319 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth $266,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the third quarter worth $1,076,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Docebo in the third quarter worth $535,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Docebo by 157.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

