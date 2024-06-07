Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Increased by Marlowe Partners LP

Marlowe Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 163.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 6.9% of Marlowe Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 13.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dollar General by 78.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,904,000 after buying an additional 627,844 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 32.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,967. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average is $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

