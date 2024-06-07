Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$133.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$124.00 to C$133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$113.27.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DOL opened at C$126.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.70. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$80.81 and a 1-year high of C$129.16.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Insiders sold 69,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

