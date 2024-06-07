DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target Cut to $5.50

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 41.68% from the company’s current price.

DouYu International Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,977. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.37 million, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $182.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

About DouYu International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DouYu International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 427,163 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,185,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,284 shares during the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in DouYu International by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 832,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 193,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter worth $3,750,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.