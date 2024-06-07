DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target Cut to $5.50

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 41.68% from the company’s current price.
DouYu International Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of DOYU traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,977. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.37 million, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.93.
DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $182.53 million for the quarter.
About DouYu International
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
