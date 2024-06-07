Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Up to $70.35

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.35, but opened at $71.76. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $71.93, with a volume of 5,467 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 19.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

