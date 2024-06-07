DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $152.76 and last traded at $158.22. 223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.68.

DSV A/S Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.60.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

