Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.97

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.97 and last traded at $102.97, with a volume of 625759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.24.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,740 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,203,000 after purchasing an additional 168,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

