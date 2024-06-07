Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $14,447,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,569,000 after buying an additional 35,380 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $313.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $184.70 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

