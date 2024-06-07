Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Insider Purchases £19,883.20 in Stock

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 2,720 shares of Edinburgh Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 731 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £19,883.20 ($25,474.95).

Edinburgh Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EDIN traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 732 ($9.38). 100,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,685. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 561.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 7.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 717.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 686.71. Edinburgh Investment has a one year low of GBX 612.70 ($7.85) and a one year high of GBX 746 ($9.56).

Edinburgh Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,076.92%.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

