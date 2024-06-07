Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.68 and last traded at $87.33. Approximately 261,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,471,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,469,601 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,740.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 480,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

