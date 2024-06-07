Elastos (ELA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $633,682.01

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00003742 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $58.71 million and $633,682.01 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,562,144 coins and its circulating supply is 22,103,559 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

