Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Down 5%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 217,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,583,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

