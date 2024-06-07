Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Cap of $48.12 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $48.12 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001638 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,685,755 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

