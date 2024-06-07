Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,206 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 7.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,419. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $136.82. 2,513,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average of $134.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.