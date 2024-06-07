Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Shares Down 7.4%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 1,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.00% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

