EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.89. 145,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 304,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on EMX Royalty from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 817.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in EMX Royalty by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 4,122,716 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

