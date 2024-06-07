Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.90

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 11247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.
Enablence Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.17.
About Enablence Technologies
Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.
