Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Financial Review

Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Energem has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Energem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.2% of Energem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92% Bloom Energy -22.27% -19.32% -3.67%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Energem and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Energem and Bloom Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A Bloom Energy 1 8 9 0 2.44

Bloom Energy has a consensus price target of $15.64, indicating a potential upside of 1.88%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than Energem.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energem and Bloom Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 94.83 Bloom Energy $1.33 billion 2.61 -$302.12 million ($1.35) -11.37

Energem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloom Energy. Bloom Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energem beats Bloom Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

