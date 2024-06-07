Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 107.49% and a negative net margin of 60.11%.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

