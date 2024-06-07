Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.3%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.23. 679,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,710,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 137,044 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

