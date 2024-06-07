Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,740 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Elevance Health worth $226,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.64.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

ELV traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $539.59. 247,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $526.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.19. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

