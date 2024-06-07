Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 229,231 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,231 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 11.48% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,120,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.14. The stock had a trading volume of 728,152 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.25. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

