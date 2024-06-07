Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 803,738 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $238,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,113,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,865,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 336.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,220,000 after acquiring an additional 874,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $124.77. The stock had a trading volume of 364,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,233. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

