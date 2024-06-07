Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.39% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $202,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after buying an additional 292,174 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,103,000 after purchasing an additional 349,932 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,894 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

