Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,043,885 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $210,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 18.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 580.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP remained flat at $88.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

