Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Billion Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $1,291,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.69. The stock had a trading volume of 367,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,168. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $144.35.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

