Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,577,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,729,000 after purchasing an additional 264,964 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 196,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,401 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.83. 1,139,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,261. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $264.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.94. The company has a market capitalization of $395.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

