Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $192.82 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,746 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $192,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Eaton by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 99,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Eaton by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $14,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $4.17 on Friday, hitting $317.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,107. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $184.70 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.59 and a 200-day moving average of $281.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

