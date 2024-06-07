Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.01 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,347,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,274 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.94% of iShares MBS ETF worth $2,008,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,373,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,573,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.32. 710,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,764. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

