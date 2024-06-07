Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $275.93 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,279,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $275,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RTX by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.29. 1,469,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567,627. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

