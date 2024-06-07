Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $658.62 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $658,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,952,000 after acquiring an additional 77,038 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after acquiring an additional 118,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,226,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.52. 643,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,540. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $97.65.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

