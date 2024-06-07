Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.02% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $267,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Ratio Wealth Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 85,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 28,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 148,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 348,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,067. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

