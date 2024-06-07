Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 273,778 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $250,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after acquiring an additional 459,753 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,895,000 after acquiring an additional 251,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,421 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 800,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,728. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

