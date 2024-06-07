Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Mastercard worth $776,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MA traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $451.38. 774,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,842. The company has a market capitalization of $419.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

