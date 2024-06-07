Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Envista from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Envista from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Get Envista alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVST

Envista Price Performance

Shares of Envista stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. Envista has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $36.14.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Envista will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $53,412,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 105.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Envista by 24.9% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 481,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 96,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Envista by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Envista by 110.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.