Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 312,687 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 216.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,687 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of HCA Healthcare worth $123,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.44. 906,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,813. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.99.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

