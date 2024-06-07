Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 680,257 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11,586.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 680,257 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.32% of Best Buy worth $53,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.3 %

Best Buy stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.92. 2,327,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,927. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

